Bangladesh Interim Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus To Meet Leaders Of Minority Communities On August 13 Following Days Of Unprecedented Violence

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, will hold a meeting with the leaders of the country's minority communities in Dhaka on Tuesday following continuing attacks and acts of vandalism, especially against Hindus, being reported from throughout the country since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5.

Advisor For Religious Affairs In The Yunus-Led Interim Govt On The Attacks On Minority Communities

Addressing media persons in Dhaka on Monday, Abul Fayez Muhammad Khalid Hossain, a Bangladeshi Islamic scholar currently serving as the Advisor for Religious Affairs in the Yunus-led interim government, said that the current establishment believes in communal harmony and condemns the attack on minorities.

Local media reported that, in the media briefing that took place at the Secretariat building on Monday afternoon, Hossain asserted that the attacks on minority communities were done by "miscreants" and the interim government will take action against them.

The advisor promised that miscreants will be punished and a hotline will be launched later on Monday for people to report any attack on anyone's home. Hossain also mentioned that a list of destroyed houses and temples is being prepared and financial assistance will be given to the victims.

Interim Govt's Home Affairs Advisor Apologizes For Failure In Protecting Minority Communities In Bangladesh

On Sunday, the interim government's Home Affairs Advisor Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain apologised to the country's minority Hindu community for having failed to provide them protection as violence engulfed the country.

"I apologise to my brothers from the minority community for what they had to go through. I believe that the minorities are still facing violence in many places. Policing is not in a good condition right now so I urge the society at large to protect the minorities. They are our brothers and we have all grown up together," said Hossain.

The advisor assured that proper security measures will be taken during the upcoming Hindu festivals of Janmashtami and Durga Puja. On Saturday, tens of thousands of Hindus had converged in the heart of Bangladesh's Chittagong, holding a massive protest rally against the ongoing attacks on the community and demanding safety and equal rights as citizens of the country. The huge gathering - over seven lakh people attended the rally, according to some estimates - held at the historic Cheragi Pahar square in Chittagong saw people protesting against the ongoing violence against Hindus which have increased since former PM Hasina's departure to India.

About The Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

Hundreds of Hindus are believed to be injured as radicals attacked their homes, businesses and even temples over the past few days. The continuing violence comes as a massive challenge for the interim government in the country which was sworn-in on August 8 under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. On August 9, Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad sent an 'open letter' to Yunus, expressing "profound sorrow and concern" over a particular group's "unprecedented violence" against the minorities.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night guarding our homes and religious places. I have never seen such incidents in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, the president of the unity council, was quoted as saying by 'The Daily Star'.

The letter mentioned that the communal violence, that began immediately after Hasina left Dhaka, has caused "widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty" among the minorities in Bangladesh.

"According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute and many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period," the newspaper reported.

Dhaka Tribune also reported Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha organising processions and rallies to protest against the recent vandalism, arson, looting, and attacks on the Hindu community across the country.

"During the rally, the Hindu community presented a four-point demand: the establishment of a ministry of minorities, the formation of a minority protection commission, the implementation of strict laws to prevent attacks against minorities, and the allocation of 10% of parliamentary seats for minorities," the newspaper reported on Friday after a protest rally organised in Dhaka's Shahbagh.

The interim government is also facing criticism from several quarters for exclusion of religious texts other than the Quran during its swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

"The exclusion of readings from other religious texts contradicts our Constitution, the spirit of the Liberation War, and anti-discrimination values. We hope that in future state functions, readings from all major religious texts will be included," Kajal Devnath, a member of the unity council was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.