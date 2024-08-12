Surrender All Illegal Weapons Within A Week, Bangladesh Interim Government Tells Protesters

(File photo) A shopping centre in Dhaka set on fire by protesters. | PTI

The Home Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government on Monday (August 12) asked protesters to surrender illegal firearms by August 19, said a media report. Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, the Home Affairs Adviser, reportedly said that the authorities would undertake a search if weapons are not surrendered at the nearest police station. Anyone found with an unauthorised weapon would face charges, said the Daily Star newspaper.

Hussain's statement came as he interacted with reporters after visiting Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka where injured members of Bangladesh's paramilitary force are receiving medical treatment.

Bangladesh is still witnessing turmoil that started even before former prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down last week. The former PM resigned and fled the country last Monday following weeks of anti-government protests against quotas in government jobs. The protesters have also been clashing with security personnel who opened fire at the protesters on number of occasions.

Brigadier General (retd) Hussain said on Monday that around 500 people have been killed so far. Those dead include students as well. Hussain said that several thousands were injured.

After she fled the country, Sheikh Hasina was expected to take political asylum in the United Kingdom. But by the time of publishing of this story, Hasina was still in India at an undisclosed location.

Sheikh Hasina, her government and even her family have had close ties with India for decades. India had provided help to the freedom movement led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina's daughter.

Sheikh Hasina's rival and former Bangladesh prime minister Khalida Zia is likely to make a comeback on the country's political stage. It is also feared in foreign policy circles that anti-India forces may get a boost now that regime has changed. It is widely believed that Sheikh Hasina had kept Islamic extremist under check during her time in the prime ministerial office.