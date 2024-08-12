 Surrender All Illegal Weapons Within A Week, Bangladesh Interim Government Tells Protesters
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSurrender All Illegal Weapons Within A Week, Bangladesh Interim Government Tells Protesters

Surrender All Illegal Weapons Within A Week, Bangladesh Interim Government Tells Protesters

Bangladesh is still in the grips of violence even after former PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country. The greatest challenge before the interim government is to bring this situation under control. The government has now told everyone to surrender illegal weapons.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) A shopping centre in Dhaka set on fire by protesters. | PTI

The Home Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government on Monday (August 12) asked protesters to surrender illegal firearms by August 19, said a media report. Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, the Home Affairs Adviser, reportedly said that the authorities would undertake a search if weapons are not surrendered at the nearest police station. Anyone found with an unauthorised weapon would face charges, said the Daily Star newspaper.

Hussain's statement came as he interacted with reporters after visiting Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka where injured members of Bangladesh's paramilitary force are receiving medical treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'

Bangladesh is still witnessing turmoil that started even before former prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down last week. The former PM resigned and fled the country last Monday following weeks of anti-government protests against quotas in government jobs. The protesters have also been clashing with security personnel who opened fire at the protesters on number of occasions.

Brigadier General (retd) Hussain said on Monday that around 500 people have been killed so far. Those dead include students as well. Hussain said that several thousands were injured.

After she fled the country, Sheikh Hasina was expected to take political asylum in the United Kingdom. But by the time of publishing of this story, Hasina was still in India at an undisclosed location.

Sheikh Hasina, her government and even her family have had close ties with India for decades. India had provided help to the freedom movement led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina's daughter.

Read Also
Bangladesh: Vandals Destroy Iconic 1971 War Memorial Sculpture, Angry Tharoor Wants End To 'Anarchic...
article-image

Sheikh Hasina's rival and former Bangladesh prime minister Khalida Zia is likely to make a comeback on the country's political stage. It is also feared in foreign policy circles that anti-India forces may get a boost now that regime has changed. It is widely believed that Sheikh Hasina had kept Islamic extremist under check during her time in the prime ministerial office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Interim Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus To Meet Leaders Of Minority Communities On...

Bangladesh Interim Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus To Meet Leaders Of Minority Communities On...

Singapore: Beaches At East Coast Park Reopened Following Oil Spill Clean-up

Singapore: Beaches At East Coast Park Reopened Following Oil Spill Clean-up

SDC Launches Singapore’s First Accessible Beach Track, Introduces Wheelchair-Friendly Adventure...

SDC Launches Singapore’s First Accessible Beach Track, Introduces Wheelchair-Friendly Adventure...

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

Surrender All Illegal Weapons Within A Week, Bangladesh Interim Government Tells Protesters

Surrender All Illegal Weapons Within A Week, Bangladesh Interim Government Tells Protesters