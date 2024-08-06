Bangladesh: At Least 25 Killed After Violent Mob Sets Zabeer Hotel Owned By Sheikh Hasina's Party Leader On Fire; Shocking Video Surfaces

Dhaka, August 6: Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, a mob in Jashore allegedly set to fire the famous Zabeer residential Hotel located in South Western part of the country. A video surfaced showing the hotel up in flames after the violent mob set it ablaze. At least 25 people were killed and over 100 people sustained burn injuries and were hospitalised.

As per reports, the hotel is owned by Shahin Chakladar, an MP of the toppled ruling party, the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina. The violent protesters were looking for the MP at the hotel and when they couldn't find him, the mob set the hotel on fire.

Shahin Chakladar is the general secretary of the Jessore district Awami League. Deputy Commissioner Abrarul Islam confirmed the news of the hotel set on fire by violent protesters and the mob, reported The Dhaka Tribune.

The deceased included youth and a number of students, according to initial reports.

According to reports, amid demonstrations and sloganeering held by protesters and mob to celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation, some unidentified individuals set the Jabir Hotel on fire. The hotel's furniture was also vandalised, according to reports.

Apart from this, the office of the district Awami League and the houses of three more Awami League leaders in Sharsha and Benapole areas were also attacked by unruly protesters and vandals.