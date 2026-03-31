Balochistan Burns Again: Viral Video Shows 18-Inch Gas Pipeline Blown Up In Quetta, Supply Disrupted

A massive explosion along a gas pipeline on the outskirts of Quetta has gone viral on social media, with dramatic visuals showing a towering fireball lighting up the night sky. The incident was confirmed by local officials, as per Reuters.

The incident caused suspension gas supply to several parts of the city and at least five more districts.

Interestingly, separatist insurgents and Islamist militants operate in the region.

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Fireball And Thick Smoke Shock Viewers

The widely circulated video captures a powerful blast, with flames and debris shooting high into the air. Thick black smoke can be seen billowing as the fire rages intensely, illuminating the surrounding area for several seconds and sparking concern online.

Following the explosion, gas supply was suspended in several parts of Quetta and at least five nearby districts, according to officials from Sui Southern Gas Company. Emergency response teams were rushed to the site immediately.

Fire Contained, Repairs Underway

Authorities said technical teams managed to shut the main valve and bring the blaze under control, preventing further escalation. However, supply disruptions persisted as repair work began on the damaged infrastructure.

Sabotage Suspected, Probe On

The blast reportedly damaged an 18-inch pipeline near the Western Bypass in the Harnai-Akhtarabad area. Preliminary findings by the Bomb Disposal Squad suggest possible sabotage, though no group has claimed responsibility so far.