 Baloch Separatists Launch Major Assault On Pakistani Military Base In Gwadar | Videos
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HomeWorldBaloch Separatists Launch Major Assault On Pakistani Military Base In Gwadar | Videos

Baloch Separatists Launch Major Assault On Pakistani Military Base In Gwadar | Videos

Baloch separatists attacked a Pakistani military base in Gwadar on October 22. The BLF claimed heavy casualties, but Islamabad dismissed the figures as propaganda. All attackers were killed.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Baloch Separatists Launch Major Assault On Pakistani Military Base In Gwadar | Videos
Baloch Separatists Launch Major Assault On Pakistani Military Base In Gwadar | X @MarioNawfal

Baloch separatists launched a major assault on a Pakistani military base in Gwadar on October 22, with the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claiming to have killed dozens of Pakistani soldiers and intelligence personnel.

The BLF reportedly launched the attack as part of its Operation Almas, beginning with a vehicle-borne explosive attack before armed fighters, including men and women, stormed a military camp.

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The separatist group claimed that the assault inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani security personnel. However, Pakistani authorities disputed the reported figures, dismissing the claims as propaganda.

Pakistani security forces eventually killed all the attackers, bringing the assault to an end.

The two sides have offered conflicting accounts of the scale of the damage and casualties. Further details about the incident, including the extent of the damage to the military installation and the number of security personnel killed or injured, are awaited.

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