Viral Video Captures Fatal Midair Crash Of Philippine Air Force Planes; 4 Pilots Killed | X

Four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force training aircraft crashed during a flight exercise at a military air base south of Manila on Friday afternoon, October 23.

The aircraft involved were SF-260 single-engine propeller planes, which went down within the grounds of Fernando Air Base. The incident prompted the Philippine Air Force to temporarily suspend operations of its SF-260 fleet as authorities began investigating the cause of the crash.

Philippine Air Force Grounds SF-260 Fleet After Crash

Confirming the incident on Saturday, Philippine Air Force spokesman Colonel Alvin Capinguian said both aircraft crashed within the air base's perimeter. He added that no other casualties had been reported.

"Both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with no other casualties reported," Capinguian said in a statement.

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Following the fatal incident, the air force ordered a temporary grounding of its SF-260 aircraft as a precautionary measure. An investigation has also been launched to establish what led to the two planes crashing during the training exercise.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Previous Fatal SF-260 Crash in the Philippines

The latest tragedy comes months after another fatal accident involving the same aircraft type in the Philippines.

In May 2026, two military pilots died when an SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in the northern part of the country.

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The recurring incidents have drawn attention to the risks associated with military flight training, where aircraft are routinely used to prepare pilots for operational duties.

The investigation into Friday's crash is expected to help determine the circumstances that led to the loss of four pilots and whether any safety concerns need to be addressed before the grounded aircraft can return to service.