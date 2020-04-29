Australia, New Zealand ease social distancing

Australia and New Zealand, the two neighbouring countries with different strategies against the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday began relaxing their social distancing measures following success in checking the spread of infections.

The reopening of several beaches in Australia and the resumption of certain work activities in New Zealand were steps undertaken by these nations from Tuesday, after having recorded a significant drop in infections, reports Efe news.

New Zealand, whose government claims to have won the battle against the novel coronavirus, from now on will permit a controlled resumption of 75 per cent economic and commercial activities.

Some 400,000 workers returned to their workplaces and fast food outlets filled up for the first time since the New Zealand government declared maximum alert on March 26, considered one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.