‘Attacks On Jewish Community Are Attacks On Britain’: Keir Starmer Condemns Golders Green Stabbing

Condemning the knife attack in a Jewish-majority neighbourhood, Keir Starmer described the incident as “utterly appalling,” stating that attacks targeting Jewish people amount to attacks on Britain.

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Two people were injured in a stabbing on Wednesday in Golders Green, prompting an investigation by counterterrorism officers into what authorities believe to be an antisemitic attack. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In his statement, Starmer said, “The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling. Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain.” He also thanked community emergency groups Shomrim and Hatzola, along with the Metropolitan Police, for responding swiftly to the incident and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.

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Police said the victims, a man in his 30s and another in his 70s, were taken to hospital and remain in stable condition. Authorities added that the suspect allegedly attempted to attack police officers as well, though no officers were injured.

Counterterror detectives are leading the probe to determine whether the stabbing is linked to a recent series of arson attacks targeting synagogues and other Jewish sites across the city. However, the incident has not yet been formally declared an act of terrorism.

According to officials, members of Shomrim restrained the suspect after he was reportedly seen running along a street armed with a knife and attempting to attack members of the Jewish community. Police later subdued the man using a stun gun and took him into custody.