'Attacks By Pakistanis, No Police Support ': Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down After 16 Years

X

An Indian-origin restaurant owner in London has claimed that he was compelled to shut down his restaurant after 16 years in business due to a combination of factors, including repeated “disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis.” Harman Singh Kapoor, the owner of Rangrez in Hammersmith, London, said he will be closing the eatery next month.

“After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant in Hammersmith next month. Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis, and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to continue,” he shared on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Now it’s time for me to dedicate myself fully to activism without distraction. Radicals should keep this in mind: you can disrupt my business, but not my will. I’m coming after you stronger now, with no strings attached,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to his customers, he said, “Thank you to every genuine customer who supported us over the years. Grateful always.”

Earlier last month, Kapoor claimed that his car, which was parked outside his home in London, was vandalised while he was out of the country. Calling for the police to take immediate action, he alleged that law-abiding citizens are being abandoned.