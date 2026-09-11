Atlanta Overpass Car Crash: Viral Video Shows Driver's Feet Dangling 20 Feet In Air As Vehicle Gets Stuck Between Concrete Beams On Highway

Atlanta Car Crash: Viral Video Shows Driver's Feet Dangling 20 Feet In Air As Vehicle Gets Stuck Between Concrete Beams On Highway |

A 21-year-old driver survived a bizarre crash in Atlanta after his Mercedes-Benz GLC flipped over a median barrier and became lodged nearly 20 feet above the ground between concrete support beams of an Interstate 20 overpass.

The incident took place on September 6 near Windsor Street in downtown Atlanta, close to the ramp from the I-75/I-85 connector. The dramatic scene was captured on video, with footage showing the SUV wedged sideways beneath the highway overpass while the driver’s legs and feet dangled from the vehicle.

🚨 TERRIFYING: A car became wedged between concrete beams on an I-20 overpass in Atlanta, leaving the driver’s legs dangling above an entrance ramp. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle, and the driver climbed out without critical injuries.



This looks like a scene straight out… pic.twitter.com/KdpUYpHAUo — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 9, 2026

What Exactly Happened There?

According to officials, the driver lost control of the Mercedes-Benz while taking the ramp. The SUV struck a concrete median before flipping over the barrier and landing in a precarious position between the concrete beams supporting the overpass.

Witnesses Left Shocked On Sight Of Accident

The unusual sight left motorists and witnesses stunned. Several people stopped to look up at the vehicle, with footage of the crash later going viral on social media. “At first, we just saw a lot of traffic, like, what’s going on? Construction?” a witness said. Another witness recalled seeing people pointing upwards before realising what had happened. “We look up, we see feet,” the witness said.

Witnesses said the driver remained responsive and was able to communicate with people standing below the vehicle. One woman said they stayed underneath the SUV to check on him and repeatedly told him not to move while rescuers arrived. “He’s like, ‘OK, OK, OK,’” she recalled.

Car Stuck In 'Precarious Position'

Emergency crews from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and police rushed to Interstate 20 after the crash and found the SUV balanced in what officials described as a 'precarious position' between the concrete support beams of the overpass.

Despite the dramatic circumstances, the driver did not suffer critical or major injuries. Rescue personnel stabilised the vehicle before safely removing him from the SUV. He was later taken to Grady Hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities later used a crane to remove the lodged Mercedes from the overpass structure and clear the area.