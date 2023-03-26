ATC officers at Kathmandu airport removed after traffic conflict incident involving Air India flight

The aviation ministry in Nepal has removed the Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of the Tribhuvan International Airport involved in a traffic conflict incident involving an Air India aircraft earlier this month.
An Air India aircraft and a Nepal Airlines plane avoided a mid-air collision on March 24 thanks to the warning systems which alerted the pilots when they came dangerously close to each other.
More details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)