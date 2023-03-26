 ATC officers at Kathmandu airport removed after traffic conflict incident involving Air India flight
An Air India aircraft and a Nepal Airlines plane avoided a mid-air collision on March 24 thanks to the warning systems which alerted the pilots

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The aviation ministry in Nepal has removed the Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of the Tribhuvan International Airport involved in a traffic conflict incident involving an Air India aircraft earlier this month.

An Air India aircraft and a Nepal Airlines plane avoided a mid-air collision on March 24 thanks to the warning systems which alerted the pilots when they came dangerously close to each other.

More details to follow...

