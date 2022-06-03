At least three killed, several injured after train derails in southern Germany

Photo: Twitter Image

At least three people have been killed and several injured after a regional train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, a police spokesperson said, Reuters reported.

The train derailed Friday afternoon in the Burgrain area, near the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, AP has reported.

The regional service derailed north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria, leaving several carriages lying on their sides, according to German tabloid newspaper Bild.

Police spokesman Stefan Sonntag told news agency DPA that a number of people were injured, but it's uncertain how severely.

"There is a large operation currently underway," said the police spokesperson who added that the train was quite full at the time of the accident.

According to media reports, it is not clear where the train was headed or how many people were on board at the time.

Further details are awaited.

(with sources inputs)