Khandwa: Two killed as speeding bus hits two-wheeler

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed when a speeding private bus hit their two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Sulgaon on Thursday evening, when the two-wheeler riders were travelling to Mohana from Sanawad, an official said.

A speeding bus hit the two-wheeler, killing both the riders on the spot, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Seema Alawa said.

Bodies of the victims Anand Ram (50) and Panna Lal (50) were sent to the civil hospital in Sanawad, she said.

The bus involved in the accident was impounded and further probe is underway, the official added.

article-image

