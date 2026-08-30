At Least 7 Dead After Ferry Carrying Nearly 270 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus | X @Predictivemoney

At least seven people died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel told Turkish state-run TRT news channel that 237 people had been rescued and a search was underway for another 24.

Ustel said the ferry encountered adverse weather conditions and began taking in water just 15 minutes after departure. A call for help was issued shortly afterwards, he said.

Ferry Was Travelling To Turkiye

The catamaran-style ferry was travelling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul said the vessel belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company and sank off Diana beach on Cyprus' northern coast.

Vessel Began Taking In Water Offshore

The ferry began taking in water about 7.5 km (four nautical miles) off the coast, TRT reported.

Ustel said the vessel began taking in water within 15 minutes of leaving the port before a call for assistance was issued.

237 Rescued, Search On For 24

Rescue operations continued for those unaccounted for, with 237 people rescued and another 24 being searched for, according to Ustel.

Video footage from the scene showed people wearing life jackets floating in the water around the capsized vessel.