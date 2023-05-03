At least 12 killed in Kherson shelling as Russia ups the ante in aftermath of Kremlin drone attack

Representational image |

Ukrainian officials said that at least 12 people were killed while 22 were injured due to Russian shelling in Kherson on Wednesday. This comes after Russia accused Ukraine of hatching a plot to assassinate President Putin through a drone attack.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said a market and railway station were hit in the strikes in the southern Ukrainian city, while am ambulance was also damaged.

Taking to Twitter, Kostin said: "No military objects here. Just civilians, including children."

Officials said that at least one person died whereas three injured in the strike on the railway station.

Officials said another four fatalities were reported from shelling throughout the Kherson region Wednesday.