At Least 103 Killed After Boat Carrying Wedding Guests Capsizes In Nigeria |

A boat carrying wedding guests capsized on the Niger River in northern Nigeria, resulting in the death of at least 103 people, including children. The incident occurred in the Pategi district of Kwara state, approximately 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the state capital, Ilorin, early on Monday. Rescue efforts are still underway, with dozens of individuals still missing. So far, 100 survivors have been rescued.

Overcrowding and Adverse Weather Conditions Lead to Disaster

The ill-fated boat was carrying a large number of passengers, estimated to be close to 300 people, who were returning from a wedding celebration in the neighbouring Niger state.

The attendees, hailing from various villages, had enjoyed the festivities late into the night. As they attempted to leave on motorcycles, heavy rainfall rendered the road impassable, forcing them to rely on the locally made boat.

Tragic Turn of Events Split the Boat in Two Parts

Tragedy struck when the boat struck a submerged log in the water, causing it to split in two. The passengers, unable to swim to safety, were faced with a dire situation as the boat sank. Nearby villagers quickly responded, managing to rescue approximately 50 individuals initially. However, the rescue operation was hampered by the darkness and challenging conditions.

Ongoing Rescue and Recovery Efforts

As of Tuesday, authorities and locals continued their search for additional bodies in the Niger River, a vast waterway in Nigeria. The rescue operation is set to continue throughout the night, extending into Wednesday. The accident has left the community devastated, as locals reported it to be the deadliest boat incident they have witnessed in years.

Factors Contributing to Boat Accidents in Nigeria

Boat accidents are unfortunately common in remote areas of Nigeria, where locally constructed vessels serve as a primary mode of transportation. These incidents are frequently attributed to overloading and the use of poorly maintained boats.

In the wake of this tragedy, Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public of his commitment to monitoring the ongoing rescue efforts and searching for possible survivors.

