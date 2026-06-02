At 79, US President Donald Trump Weighs 100 Kgs; Doctor Finds Him In 'Excellent Health'

Donald Trump | file pic

Washington DC: A newly released annual medical report of US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the 79-year-old Republican leader currently weighs 238 pounds (about 108 kilograms), which is a gain of nearly six kilograms since his previous check-up in April last year.

The findings were highlighted in a detailed memorandum issued by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella after Trump's latest annual medical review. Despite the gain in weight, the report concluded that Trump remains in “excellent health” and “fully fit to carry out all duties.”

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The report recorded Trump's height as 6ft 3in and his weight as almost 107.9 kg, resulting in a body mass index (BMI) of approximately 29.7. Medical guidelines generally classify a BMI of 30 or above as obese, placing Trump just below that threshold, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The President underwent a broad range of preventive health screenings and diagnostic procedures at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, according to the medical evaluation.

The tests included cardiac imaging, a CT scan, laboratory testing, cancer screening measures, and consultations involving 22 medical specialists from different disciplines.

The report stated that the examinations formed part of a routine annual health check-up and were conducted in line with established preventive healthcare guidelines.

As part of the tests, physicians advised continued efforts to manage weight through lifestyle measures. The suggestions included increased physical activity, dietary improvements, ongoing weight reduction, and the use of low-dose aspirin as part of preventive measures.

Among the observations recorded during the examination was mild bruising on Trump's hands. Doctors attributed the marks to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin therapy and described the condition as benign.

Medical staff also documented slight swelling in the lower legs. The condition was linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory issue previously disclosed by the White House.