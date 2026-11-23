Asia Power Index 2026: India Strengthens Its Standing Among Asia’s Third-Largest Power Most Powerful Nations |

India continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia’s leading powers, reflecting its growing economic influence, military capabilities and strategic importance in the region. Once again, the country made headlines after consolidating its third position, according to the Lowy Institute’s 2026 Asia Power Index. It is an annual assessment by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute that ranks 27 Asian countries and territories across 131 indicators and eight thematic measures to evaluate their capacity to shape their external environment. India rises to 40.5 points, behind the United States and China.

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Asia Power Index 2026: India ranks third

India came third, after the US and China, in the 2026 edition of a report compiled by an Australian think tank. The Lowy study groups nations into four categories: superpowers, major powers, middle powers and minor powers, according to their scores in the index. Countries scoring 70 points or higher rank among superpowers; the US (78.9) and China (73.6) occupy this category. India is regarded as a major power, defined as a country that scores 40 points or more; it received a total of 40.5 points.

The index evaluates countries on several parameters, including economic capability, military strength, resilience, future resources, diplomatic influence, defence networks, economic relationships and cultural influence. It offers an insight into how countries exercise power and shape regional and international developments.

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India gains in terms of cultural and defence networks

India's position in the index highlights its growing significance in the changing geopolitical landscape. With one of the world's largest economies, a sizeable military establishment and an expanding diplomatic presence, India remains an important player in regional security and international affairs. In 2026, the country gained in terms of cultural influence, military capability and future resources.

India’s growing diplomatic influence

India's diplomatic engagement with countries in Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the United States further strengthens its international standing. Its participation in multilateral groupings such as the Quad, BRICS and G20 also reflects its efforts to play a greater role in shaping global discussions.

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