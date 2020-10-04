As Trump continues to be hospitalised, Mike Pompeo cuts short upcoming Asia trip

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his upcoming Asia trip, the State Department announced, amid President Donald Trump's hospitalisation following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The top US diplomat was expected to visit Japan, Mongolia and South Korea, but according to the Department's announcement on Saturday, he has canceled the Mongolia and South Korea legs of the trip, reports CNN.

The announcement by Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo would work to reschedule those countries on another Asia trip later this month.

Pompeo will depart for Tokyo on Sunday as originally scheduled.

The development came after Pompeo called off a trip to Florida address a conservative Christian organization on Saturday evening, saying he had done so "out of an abundance of caution".

Pompeo said he told Vice President Mike Pence that "everything's in good order".