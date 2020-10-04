Did COVID-19 positive Donald Trump continue meeting people and attending events even after test results?

A day after President Donald Trump took to Twitter stating that he had tested positive for COVID-19, many have been baffled by the briefing held by his medical team. More specifically, they say that the timeline does not add up.

While Trump had tweeted at 8:14 am (IST) on October 2, to state that he was quarantining, it was only at 10:24 am (IST) on the same day that he announced that he had indeed contacted the virus.

Hours after he began recuperating in the Walter Reeds Hospital however, his medical team baffled many after stating that it had been 72 hours into his COVID-19 ordeal. "Just 72 hours into the diagnosis now..." Dr. Sean Conley was heard saying during the briefing.

