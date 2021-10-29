As European region sees 14% hike in COVID-19 fatalities, WHO expresses concern over worsening situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday expressed concerns over the worsening pandemic situation in Europe. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the UN health body stated that Europe had the most number of infections and fatalities due to the COVID-19 over the last week, with a double-digit percentage hike in each.

The UN health body also stated that new cases in the European continent, which extend as far east as former Soviet republics in Central Asia, saw an 18% surge over the last week - a fourth successive weekly spike for the region.

Meanwhile, the region also recorded a 14% hike in Covid-19 related fatalities, the WHO stated in its weekly epidemiological report, news agency the Associated Press reported.

As per the WHO’s weekly epidemiological report, the United States of America reported the maximum number of infections over the last week at 513,000, followed by Great Britain at 330,000 and Russia at around 250,000.

Both Britain and Russia are witnessing a spike in their daily Covid-19 infections. To arrest the spread of COVID-19, Russia will go into a week-long paid holiday from October 30 till November 7, however the British government is refraining from re imposing any restrictions at present.

The WHO also drew attention to the other European countries such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania who had some of the highest Corona infection rates per 100,000 people during the last week, the Associated Press further reported.

The UN health body citied several factors as responsible for the increase in the spread of the COVID-19 infection in Europe, including low vaccination rates in some nations in Eastern Europe.

Ukraine, which is a country situated in Eastern Europe, has only vaccinated 7 million of its total population of 41 million. While, Russia, has only inoculated 36% of its population with one dose, as per a report by Al Jazeera last week.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:16 AM IST