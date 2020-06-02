Arrested, pepper-sprayed, shot: How American cops are treating journalists covering George Floyd protests

As per the data provided The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, at least 125 incidences of the press freedom violations have been reported in the USA against the journalists covering the demonstrations followed by the death of, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody Since May 29.

Incidences of protests, riots, and looting took over the streets across the USA after an African-American man named George Floyd died in police custody. To maintain the law and order National guards and the entire police force has been deployed. A curfew has been imposed in various parts of the country.

While covering these protests many journalists across the country have faced attacks by cops. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker is a nonpartisan website of which CPJ is a founding partner, is investigating each of these reports.