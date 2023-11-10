Armistice Day 2023: Famous Quotes To Mark The Historic Day

"Two Minute Silence" to ensure the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community will never be forgotten | Royal British Legion

"At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them," goes the famous quote. Yes, you read that right. This write-up is about the Armistice Day, its history and significance.

What is Armistice Day?

The Armistice was an agreement intended to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on 11 November, 1918.

What does the word Armistice mean?

The world Armistice is a Latin word. It means "to stand (still) arms."

In the United Kingdom, the day is marked with a two minute silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Armistice Day on Saturday will mark the annual commemorative event on Whitehall, near Downing Street, where wreaths are laid and a national silence is observed in memory of Britain's World War martyrs.

Quotes on Armistice

"At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them." - British Quote.

"And this is the end of it. In three hours the war will be over. It seems incredible even as I write it. I suppose I ought to be thrilled and cheering. Instead I am merely apathetic and incredulous … There is some cheering across the river—occasional bursts of it as the news is carried to the advanced lines. For the most part, though, we are in silence … With all is a feeling that it can’t be true. For months we have slept under the guns … We cannot comprehend the stillness."

— Robert Casey, Battery C, 124th Field Artillery Regiment, 33rd Division, November 11, 1918.

"You bet we were happy yesterday morning to be awoken at 3 o’clock by whistles blowing, guns firing and every kind of noise you could think of announcing the surrender of Germany. It was sure a happy day here because we thought you were happy. I suspect you will not come right home but whenever you come back to the States come to see Ida Clara and myself. Now I want you to be sure to do that for we will just have a great time rejoicing together."

— Nannie (Nancy) Howard of Kansas City to her brother, November 12, 1918.

