Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Enter Donald Trump’s Resort Mar-a-Lago In Florida

An armed man in his early 20s was shot dead by US Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after breaching the secured perimeter of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida early Sunday.

Officials said the incident unfolded around 1:30 am local time when the man was spotted near the north gate of the property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel container. Law enforcement officers confronted him, and gunfire was exchanged during the encounter. The suspect was declared dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that no officers were injured and that no Secret Service protectees were present at the estate at the time.

The man’s identity has not yet been disclosed as officials are awaiting notification of his family. Investigators revealed that he had been reported missing by relatives days earlier and had travelled from North Carolina to Florida. A firearm box was found inside his vehicle.

The FBI, Secret Service and local law enforcement are jointly probing the incident, including the suspect’s background and motive, as well as reviewing the use of force. The agents involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House during the incident.