Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during a trilateral meet in China's Shenzhen. | X

The historic Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen on Thursday saw US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin came together for trilateral talks. The meeting brought the leaders of three major nuclear powers to the negotiating table amid tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict in Iran, nuclear disarmament and global trade.

The historic trilateral meeting, held at Shenzhen's Kylin Villa, began at 4.27 pm local time and concluded at 5.57 pm, lasting 90 minutes, according to Tass news agency. While the leaders discussed international security, economic cooperation and strategic stability, the summit also produced lighter moments, including Trump's friendly interactions with Xi and Putin.

From nuclear disarmament and artificial intelligence to trade relations and the Strait of Hormuz, here are 10 key takeaways from the APEC Summit.

Trump Calls For Nuclear Arms Reduction, Xi Wants Complete Ban

Trump called on the United States, Russia and China to take the lead in reducing nuclear weapons and preventing their proliferation.

“As the world’s three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk of those weapons,” Trump said.

He acknowledged the difficulties involved in disarmament. “Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's the way life works,” he remarked.

#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold trilateral talks on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Summit. (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters) https://t.co/fz9XDI8GI0 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

Xi described nuclear weapons as the Sword of Damocles hanging over humanity. He called for their complete prohibition and destruction, ultimately establishing a world without nuclear weapons. He also stressed that nuclear war could neither be won nor fought.

Russia-Ukraine War Dominates Trump-Putin Discussions

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war featured prominently in Trump's bilateral meeting with Putin, which lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Trump described his relationship with the Russian president as longstanding and expressed optimism about the possibility of progress towards ending the conflict. “Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start,” Trump said after meeting Putin, whom he called “my friend”.

Trump, Xi Discuss Iran War And Strait Of Hormuz

The conflict in Iran and disrupted oil movement through critical marine chokepoint Strait of Hormuz were discussed, with Trump saying he and Xi agreed on the need to ensure that oil continued flowing through the strategic waterway.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump also insisted that he would not seek assistance from Xi or Putin to end the war in Iran. “I'm not going to go in asking for help,” he said.

Xi did not publicly mention Iran in his remarks during their bilateral meeting.

Trump-Xi Handshake, Escalator Gesture And Lighter Moments

Beyond the high-stakes diplomatic discussions, the summit witnessed several informal interactions between the world leaders.

Trump and Xi exchanged warm smiles and a long, firm handshake, with the American president patting his Chinese counterpart on the back twice.

In another widely circulated moment, Trump extended his left hand towards Xi while stepping onto an escalator after a group photograph. Xi lightly held Trump's wrist before joining him on the same step.

A helping HAND — Trump helps Xi on the escalator https://t.co/LOrxpLkWAx — RT (@RT_com) November 19, 2026

Another light-hearted moment reportedly saw Trump joking with Putin, saying, “Who is he? He is my friend.”

“Who is he? He is my friend,” President Trump said as he entered the room to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The two leaders met in Shenzhen, China, ahead of their historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. https://t.co/Sq7v2MdTqV — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2026

Trump Praises US Economy, Upcoming Trade Deals

Trump highlighted the strength of the American economy and claimed that inflation had fallen below two per cent over the previous three months. “The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity and peace throughout this region,” Trump said.

Trump described the US-China trade relationship as having achieved a “balance”, calling it fair. Xi too said Beijing is willing to work with Washington to maintain stable bilateral relations.

Xi Pushes Free Trade, Energy Security, Regional Cooperation

Xi pushed for stronger regional cooperation, particularly in energy security, food security and cross-border anti-corruption efforts. He reiterated China's support for “free and open” trade amid concerns over protectionism and disruptions to international supply chains.

Xi also emphasised the need for China, Russia and the United States to maintain peaceful coexistence, avoid confrontation and strengthen communication.

Trump Rejects Global AI Regulation

Trump and Xi differed on their approaches to artificial intelligence and its management. Trump described AI as “almost completely good”, while acknowledging that it contained risks requiring careful management. He opposed regulations that could restrict technological development, declaring that the United States would “oppose any form of globalist regulation” that might stifle innovation.

Xi, meanwhile, called for closer US-China coordination to address AI-related security risks and ensure that artificial intelligence remained under human control.

Putin Says APEC Driving Force For Global Economy

Putin called the Asia-Pacific region as one of the main engines of global economic development and urged APEC members to strengthen cooperation amid growing economic fragmentation. He said the combined economic growth of APEC economies was projected to reach 4.8 per cent this year, exceeding the global average.

He also described Russia as an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region and a significant contributor to regional food and energy security.

Putin Invokes World War II Legacy

Putin said, “Our three states are the victors in World War II, and we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security." He argued that the three countries had a responsibility to preserve the international legal system established alongside the United Nations, including the principles of the UN Charter.

Putin also identified shared interests in resolving regional conflicts, fighting international terrorism and combating transnational organised crime.

90 Minutes, No Major Breakthrough

The much-anticipated trilateral meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes, where discussions underscored their shared interests in international security, but major differences remained over Ukraine, Iran, trade and nuclear weapons.

Following the meeting, Kremlin footage showed Xi escorting Putin to his car and shaking hands with him. “I wish you all the best,” Xi told the Russian president.