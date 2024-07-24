'Any Hours, Any Pay': Indian Origin CMO Draws Criticism For Suggesting Freshers Should Accept Any Work

Kinjil Mathur, CMO at Squarespace | Linkedin

Kinjil Mathur, currently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer at Squarespace, shared her unconventional journey into the corporate world, sparking both admiration and controversy with her approach to securing her first job.

Cold-Calling For Opportunities

Mathur recounted her audacious start in the business world, armed with a finance degree and determined to gain experience. She utilised a bold strategy of cold-calling companies from the yellow pages, offering to work for free in exchange for an internship opportunity. This approach paid off when she secured her first internship at Travelocity while studying at the University of Texas. This initial foothold propelled her into subsequent roles at prestigious companies like Conde Nast, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Foursquare, ultimately leading her to her current role at Squarespace.

What stage of capitalism is this? pic.twitter.com/SQEAC1Egy3 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) July 21, 2024

Perspectives On Unpaid Internships

Reflecting on her early career decisions, Mathur emphasised the importance of tenacity and flexibility in pursuing career opportunities. She expressed a belief that early-career individuals should be willing to take on any job, work any hours, and accept any pay to gain valuable experience. However, her endorsement of unpaid labour in today's job market drew criticism and ignited a debate on social media platforms.

That’s flagrant. I’m not even Gen Z, but ima need you to shut that bullshit up, Kinjil Mathur. Read the room https://t.co/e2VyL8cA3F — (redacted) (@EarthToMertz) July 23, 2024

Social Media Backlash

Mathur's remarks, particularly her advocacy for unpaid internships, were met with strong opposition online. Critics argued that advocating for unpaid work perpetuates exploitation rather than fostering positive change in labour practices. The backlash highlighted a growing societal shift where there is increasing demand for fair compensation and equitable treatment of workers, especially among the younger generations entering the workforce.

Support And Opposition

While some supported Mathur's emphasis on determination and initiative in career advancement, others condemned her stance on unpaid labour. Social media posts criticising her remarks gained significant traction, with some users even calling for a boycott of Squarespace. The controversy underscored contrasting attitudes towards internships and employment practices in a rapidly evolving professional landscape.

Mathur's journey from cold-calling for internships to becoming a CMO exemplifies resilience and drive in career progression. However, her experience also highlights the ongoing debate surrounding fair labour practices, particularly regarding the treatment of entry-level employees and interns. As discussions continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical considerations in shaping future workplace policies and practices.

In conclusion, Kinjil Mathur's career trajectory and her recent remarks on unpaid internships have stirred significant discourse on social media, reflecting broader concerns about labour practices and opportunities for professional growth in today's competitive job market.