WATCH: Another Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario desecrated with Anti-India graffiti; CCTV video, pictures surface

Another Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario desecrated with Anti-India graffiti |

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Windsor, Ontario, has become the latest Hindu temple to be defaced with anti-India graffiti in a series of incidents that have taken place since July 2021. The vandalism has included slogans against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in support of the separatist Khalistan movement.

Read Also India flags vandalism of Gandhi's statues at campuses across Canada to govt

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BAPS Organization Expresses disappointment

The BAPS organization has expressed shock and disappointment over the desecration of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Windsor. A spokesperson for the organization stated that they were "very shocked by the anti-Indian graffiti on our mandir walls." The incident has been reported to local police for immediate action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Previous incidents of temple vandalism in Canada:

This latest incident is the fifth time that a Hindu temple has been defaced with anti-India graffiti since July 2021. The Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga and the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton were similarly desecrated in February and January, respectively. In July 2021, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, followed by an incident of vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto in September.

Mahatma Gandhi Statues Also Targeted

Statues of Mahatma Gandhi have also been targeted for vandalism in Canada, with incidents including the decapitation of a Gandhi sculpture at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, on March 27. On March 23, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the City Hall in Hamilton, Ontario, was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti.

No Arrests Made

Despite the multiple incidents of vandalism, no arrests have been made. The Hamilton Police's Hate Crime Unit is currently investigating the most recent incident involving the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hamilton.