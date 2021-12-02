Annual COVID-19 booster shots will be needed, says Pfizer

Pfizer is working on an updated jab in response to the Omicron variant that could be ready in 100 days, according to the head of American multinational pharmaceutical giant, who said that people may need to have annual Covid-19 vaccinations for many years to come. Pfizer's chief executive Dr Albert Bourla told the BBC that he is of the view that annual vaccinations would be needed to maintain a "very high level of protection" against the deadly disease. He also said global economies will probably need to rely on jabs for years to come to stay on top of new variants and counter waning immunity.

NO PLAN TO BRIDGE DOSE GAP: As India reported its first two cases of Omicron, the Union Health Ministry made it clear that the development will not lead to any change in the gap between two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

ORIGIN IN LONDON: A triple-vaccinated Israeli doctor believes he caught Omicron variant in London at a conference attended by 1,250 people on November 23, just as new strain was discovered in Africa. The father-of-three, who is a cardiologist in Tel Aviv, also transmitted the infection to a colleague.

US TIGHTENING TRAVEL CURBS: US is expected to announce that starting early next week, international travellers will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the United States. This will apply to all travellers, both US and foreign, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, an official said. For domestic travellers, Biden will announce he is extending a mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transport through mid-March.





GLOBAL RADAR

The first case of Omicron variant in the US has been detected in California.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:30 PM IST