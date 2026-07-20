Andy Burnham Takes Office As UK's New Prime Minister | X - @RoyalFamily

Andy Burnham on Monday officially took charge as the UK's new Prime Minister after being elected leader of the Labour Party. King Charles III invited the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester to form a new government following Keir Starmer's resignation earlier in the day, completing the formal transfer of power.

"The Rt. Hon. Sir Keir Starmer MP had an audience of the King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, PTI reports.

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Burnham Set to Announce Cabinet as New Government Begins

Burnham, who was elected Labour leader unopposed last week, is expected to begin work immediately by unveiling his Cabinet. The country's fifth Prime Minister in four years has pledged to usher in "stable and responsible" politics.

Larry the Cat enters 10 Downing Street for final check-ups before Andy Burnham meets the press as the new UK prime minister pic.twitter.com/zha1AtcERD — RTBreaking (@RT_Breaking) July 20, 2026

Starmer Bids Farewell After Two Years in Office

Before travelling to Buckingham Palace to formally submit his resignation, Starmer delivered his final address outside 10 Downing Street.

“My work is done,” he said.

The 63-year-old Labour MP, who announced last month that he would step down, said he was "passing the baton" to Burnham, who had his “full support”.

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“I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved,” said Starmer.

Starmer's Cabinet colleagues and officials applauded as he departed Downing Street, bringing to a close his two-year tenure after leading Labour to a landslide victory in the July 2024 general election.