Donald Trump Asked To Move Off Stage After Handing Spain World Cup Trophy; Video Goes Viral | X - @Rimmesfk

An awkward scene unfolded during Spain's FIFA World Cup trophy celebrations when US President Donald Trump remained on the podium after presenting the trophy to captain Rodri, prompting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to politely signal him to move aside before the traditional trophy lift.

Trump remains on stage after trophy handover

After Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Trump joined Infantino on the podium to present medals and hand the trophy to Spain captain Rodri. As the Spanish players gathered for the traditional trophy lift, Trump initially remained standing among them, directly in front of the cameras.

Infantino was then seen gesturing to the US President to step aside, allowing Rodri and his teammates to celebrate their historic triumph without obstruction. Trump subsequently moved away from the centre of the stage before the trophy was lifted.

It takes a truly ridiculous amount of narcissism to stand center stage during another country’s World Cup trophy lift and refuse to get out of the shot. Let Spain celebrate their win.



Infantino practically had to usher him off the stage so the actual champions could celebrate!… pic.twitter.com/LzWFy9ae6p — Kiki 🇨🇦 (@Kikiwips) July 19, 2026

Boos greet Trump during presentation ceremony

Trump and Infantino received boos from sections of the crowd as they walked onto the field for the post-match presentation at New York New Jersey Stadium. According to the White House pool report, ambient crowd noise increased from about 78 decibels to 84 decibels as Trump entered the field.

Earlier, Trump had arrived at the stadium aboard Marine One, with the presidential helicopter flying over the venue roughly 45 minutes before kick-off. He watched the final alongside Infantino from a luxury suite. Other dignitaries in attendance included Spain's King Felipe VI, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trophy ceremony overshadows Spain's historic victory

Videos of Infantino asking Trump to move aside and the crowd's reaction quickly went viral on social media, with many comparing the incident to last summer's Club World Cup at the same stadium, when Trump remained on stage during Chelsea's trophy celebrations.

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title courtesy of Ferran Torres' extra-time winner in a tense final. Argentina finished with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time of normal time, ending Lionel Messi's hopes of retaining the trophy won four years earlier.

Although Spain celebrated a memorable triumph, much of the post-match discussion centred on the trophy presentation, where Trump's brief presence on the podium and Infantino's intervention became the defining talking point.