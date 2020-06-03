Amid escalating tensions, Trump administration to suspend passenger flights from four Chinese airlines

The Trump administration on Wednesday moved to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US. This comes amid escalating trade and travel tensions between the two countries, and follows China's failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights to China this week.

The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16.

The decision was a response to China's failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights this week to China, which were suspended earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China's Wuhan province.