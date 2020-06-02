Justice for George Floyd: Modi talks to Trump, expresses concern 'over civil disturbances in US'

According to a PIB release, outlining the interaction, Modi also expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

In case you were unaware, the US has in recent days been involved in large scale protests that have at times turned violent. There have also been instances of vandalism, looting and arson. The protests began about a week ago after a video emerged of a black man, George Floyd, being murdered by a white police official who was seen kneeling on his neck. The video which has since sparked worldwide outrage shows Floyd saying that he can't breathe, and pleading with the official, until eventually he goes still.

On Tuesday the official post-mortem examination clarified that Floyd's death was a homicide.