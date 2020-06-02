Justice for George Floyd: Modi talks to Trump, expresses concern 'over civil disturbances in US'

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. During the course of the conversation, the President extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA.
"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump . We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi tweeted.
According to a PIB release, outlining the interaction, Modi also expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.
In case you were unaware, the US has in recent days been involved in large scale protests that have at times turned violent. There have also been instances of vandalism, looting and arson. The protests began about a week ago after a video emerged of a black man, George Floyd, being murdered by a white police official who was seen kneeling on his neck. The video which has since sparked worldwide outrage shows Floyd saying that he can't breathe, and pleading with the official, until eventually he goes still.
On Tuesday the official post-mortem examination clarified that Floyd's death was a homicide.
Coming back to the telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PIB added that Trump had expressed a desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India.
An invitation was issued to India in this context to attend the next G-7 Summit.
