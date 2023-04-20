Amid crisis in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia cancels Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Riyadh, to meet brother Nawaz in UK | AFP

Due to the ongoing political crisis in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia has cancelled Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the kingdom, according to top sources in the country's Foreign Office.

According to a report from News18, Sharif's visit to the kingdom during the holy month of Ramadan has been cancelled due to the ongoing dispute between the government and the Supreme Court.

Political crisis in Islamabad

Pakistan is experiencing a schism between the judiciary and the government after a three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Bandial set May 14 as the date for elections to the Punjab Assembly and overturned the Election Commission's decision to move the poll from April 10 to October 8.

The Pakistani prime minister was scheduled to meet his elder brother, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif recently arrived in Saudi Arabia from London to perform Umrah.

Following the cancellation of his trip to Riyadh, Shahbaz Sharif is now expected to visit the United Kingdom next month, according to sources. During his visit to London, Sharif will meet with his elder brother Nawaz and discuss the future of elections in Pakistan.