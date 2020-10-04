Amid COVID-19, Mecca's Grand Mosque welcomes pilgrims after six months

Mecca's Grand Mosque on Sunday opened its doors to the first group of pilgrims performing Umrah after six months of Covid-19 restrictions.

The pilgrims entered the mosque at 6 a.m. after applying through Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Eatmarna app, reports Arab News.

As part of its measures to combat the pandemic, Saudi Arabia had suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and prayers in mosques in mid-March.

The Kingdom also halted international flights and implemented a lockdown.