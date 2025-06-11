 American Security Expert Michael Rubin Lauds PM Modi's G7 Summit Attendance, Blasts Justin Trudeau For Fueling Khalistan Radicalism In Canada
American Security Expert Michael Rubin Lauds PM Modi's G7 Summit Attendance, Blasts Justin Trudeau For Fueling Khalistan Radicalism In Canada

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin | X @ANI

Washington, DC: Former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin, has come out swinging against Khalistanis while praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to accept Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to the G7 Summit (from June 15 to 17) in Canada.

Rubin believes PM Modi's magnanimity in attending the summit shows "India has nothing to hide."

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rubin contrasted Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approach with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's, saying Carney "understands the importance of India" and wants to "restore maturity to the relationship."

"Canadian PM Mark Carney originally is a banker. He understands the importance of India. Justin Trudeau was a politician who peddled in image and imagination, and therefore it makes sense that Carney wants to restore maturity to the relationship," Rubin told ANI.

"It actually makes sense for Prime Minister Modi to show that the problem was not Canada itself, but the immaturity and unprofessionalism of Justin Trudeau," he added.

Further, the American security expert highlighted that the Indian government is "willing to have a serious dialogue, much like they had with the United States."

Rubin added that the problem with "Justin Trudeau is that for his own domestic, political reasons and to assuage radical constituencies, he was basically shooting from the hip without any factual basis to support his accusations against India."

"What Prime Minister Modi is showing is that India has nothing to hide. If you're going to have a serious law enforcement dialogue, it's got to be two-way. We've got to talk about illegal immigration into Canada, terror finance in Canada, radical Sikh mafias and how the Khalistan movement is tied to organised crime and terrorism," he added.

Rubin also raised concerns about the Khalistanis' movements, stating, "when you give safe haven to any terror group. Ultimately, your own interests are going to be subverted."

"Justin Trudeau and frankly Pierre Trudeau before him, by embracing and tolerating the Khalistan movement in the face of some of the worst terrorist attacks in the 20th century, what they did is ultimately undermine Canada's moral authority and its strategic importance," he added.

