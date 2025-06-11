 PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails President Javier Milei’s Market Reforms, Leaders Pledge Continued Israel-Argentina Partnership
President Milei commended the Prime Minister's strength in conducting the multi-front war and expressed unwavering support for the State of Israel and the justice of its cause. He added that Israel's victory in the war will constitute a victory for the entire Western world.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
article-image
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with Argentine President Javier Milei. | X @netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with Argentine President Javier Milei.

The Prime Minister praised President Milei for the market economy he is leading in his country, which has greatly contributed to its prosperity and effected change.

The two leaders agreed to continue being in close personal contact and to increase bilateral cooperation.

