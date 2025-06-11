PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails President Javier Milei’s Market Reforms, Leaders Pledge Continued Israel-Argentina Partnership

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with Argentine President Javier Milei. | X @netanyahu

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with Argentine President Javier Milei.

President Milei commended the Prime Minister's strength in conducting the multi-front war and expressed unwavering support for the State of Israel and the justice of its cause. He added that Israel's victory in the war will constitute a victory for the entire Western world.

חאבייר – אתה חבר אמת של ישראל! 🇮🇱🇦🇷



נפגשתי היום בירושלים עם נשיא ארגנטינה חאבייר מיליי, מנהיג אמיץ, אוהב ישראל, ולוחם למען חירות.



הנשיא מיליי הביע תמיכה מלאה בזכותנו להגן על עצמנו מול האויבים, ואמר שניצחון של ישראל הוא ניצחון של העולם החופשי כולו. נמשיך לפעול יחד ולחזק את הברית… pic.twitter.com/OH4Njx2XuM — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 10, 2025

The Prime Minister praised President Milei for the market economy he is leading in his country, which has greatly contributed to its prosperity and effected change.

The two leaders agreed to continue being in close personal contact and to increase bilateral cooperation.

