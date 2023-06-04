Odisha Train Tragedy: US President Joe Biden & Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong express grief over deadly rail accident

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Sunday has expressed his condolences to the victims of the horrific Odisha train accident, which claimed the lives of 288 passengers and left over 1,000 injured. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they were both heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in Balasore district.

Pres Joe Biden, wife express grief

"Our prayers go to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," said Biden, according to an official White House statement. "The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that reunite our two nations - and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," the statement added.

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong writes to PM Modi

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to PM Narendra Modi to express condolences on the Odisha train derailment, news agency ANI reported quoting inputs from Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India.

Death toll hits 288

The official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A total of 1,175 injured were admitted to various government and private hospitals and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment.

Details about the deadly train crash

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

It said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

