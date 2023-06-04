FPJ Exclusive: Handwritten note following initial probe suggests 'point failure' caused Odisha triple train crash | Twitter

Mumbai: The FPJ has scooped the joint inspection note prepared after preliminary investigation of the horrific Balasore train accident. According to the report (with a copy in possession of the Free Press Journal), ‘point failure’ is suspected to be the main cause.

The handwritten note signed by senior railway officials states that Coromandel Express was set to pass the station through the main line but was wrongly diverted on a loop line (where a goods train was already parked) due to ‘point failure’. In railway lingo, a ‘point’ is a junction of two railway lines that can be set to guide a train onto one of two alternative routes, or allow two lines to merge into one.

Bahanaga Bazar railway station, where the tragedy unfolded, has two main lines for trains to pass through without stopping, as well as two loop lines intended for trains that stop at the station.

Probe suspects technical error or lack of proper maintenance and negligence

According to the note, a huge gap was found in the point, suspected to have been caused by a technical error or lack of proper maintenance and negligence on the part of the railway staff. On condition of anonymity, officials said that the report, supported by data loggers, has indicated that the accident occurred due to a ‘point’ fault. No problems were found in the panel data for the switch or signalling system, making the incident all the more perplexing.

The impact of the collision at 130kmph caused the Coromandel Express coaches to scatter across the railway tracks, with the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, traveling in the opposite direction on the Down line, further colliding with these coaches.

High level investigation ordered into the matter

The Centre has ordered a high-level investigation into the tragedy. It has also been revealed that the anti-train collision system Kavach was not available on the route. Sabotage has been deemed to be highly unlikely.

Coincidentally, just hours before the tragic collision, the railway ministry concluded a two-day brainstorming session on improving the efficiency of the Indian Railways. Among the topics discussed was the aim to achieve zero consequential accidents, those with significant human casualties, property damage, or disruptions to rail traffic.