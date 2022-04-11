Who is Tulsi Gabbard? All you need to know about the 1st Hindu-American to run for US president

Tulsi Gabbard was born on 12 April 1981 in Leloaloa, Eastern, American Samoa. She is an American Politician and also an Environmentalist and former Military Officer.

In the 2020 US Presidential elections Tulsi Gabbard came into the limelight. She was different from other candidates in many ways.

Her father name is Mike Gabbard and her mother's name is Carol Gabbard. She graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in the year 2009.

Here are some facts you should know about Tulsi Gabbard the 1st Hindu-American who ran for American presidentialship:

She was born in American Samoa. Gabbard, who is only 37 years old, was born in Leloaloa, American Samoa in 1981 and moved to Hawaii when she was two.

She was elected to Congress in 2012 (and then sworn in in 2013), she became both the first American Samoan and the first Hindu elected as a congressional representative in the United States.

In 2004, Gabbard joined the Hawaii Army National Guard. She served in a combat zone field medical unit in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 before being deployed to Kuwait for a time.

She returned from duty in Iraq in 2006 and began working as an aide for Hawaii Senator Daniel Akaka in Washington, DC, but continued her involvement with the National Guard.

Before she served in the armed forces, Gabbard was a member of the Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 until 2004. She was elected to Hawaii’s state legislature when she was just 21 years old, making her the youngest woman ever elected to a state legislature in the U.S.

Gabbard previously served as a Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, but resigned in 2016 in order to formally endorse Bernie Sanders during his presidential run.

Gabbard married Abraham Williams, described as a freelance cinematographer, in 2015. In 2016, House ethics officials granted her a gift waiver for gifts associated with her engagement and wedding.

Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, has earned fans for her “unorthodox” political style while concerning others because of her changing views on issues such as homosexuality.

She has a number of awards including the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Award (2013) and the NACo County Alumni Award (2015) for steadfast commitment to the nation’s counties. The National Parks Conservation Association also awarded her the Friend of the National Parks Award.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:01 PM IST