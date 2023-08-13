'Alien Attack' In Peru: 7-Foot-Tall Flying Beings Attack & Eat Faces, Claim Locals; Here's The Truth

7-Foot-Tall Flying Beings Attack & Eat Faces |

Peru: The residents of a village in Peru are living under constant fear after alleged attack by aliens. The villagers claimed that the aliens who were around seven-foot-tall attacked them and ate their faces. The villagers also said that the aliens were unaffected by their weapons. They called the aliens 'pelacaras' which means the face eaters.

However, the officials said that the aliens, as claimed by the villagers, were in reality the members of a gold mining gang in the area who hailed from different parts of Central and South America, as per reports.

Impervious to weapons

As per reports from Daily Mail, the villagers said that the attackers were silver-coloured beings with enormous heads and they were impervous to their tribal weapons. The attack first occurred in the summer on July 11. The locals faced vicious attacks from the aliens who were capable of flying and also were seven-foot tall. They were also wearing dark-coloured hoods, the report said.

Illegal gold miners

The officials said that the alleged aliens are none other than the illegal gold miners in the area. They use jet packs to fly and scare away the locals in the area. They scare the villagers to keep them away from their illegal mining sites in the area. On July 29, the cartel tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl. However, the cartel was not able to kidnap but they injured the girl. The teenage girl sustained injuries to her face and neck during the kidnapping attempt. A man also reported that he was injured on his head by the aliens.

Police investigation

An investigation is underway after the alleged attacks by the aliens in the village. The officials said that the illegal gold mining mafia have been evacuated from their countries, hence they are operating from Peru. They also said that they are using advanced technology to escape in and out of the area. They are scaring away the villagers to hunt down the gold in the area illegally. The villagers are still terrorised and think that the face-eating aliens are responsible for the attacks.

