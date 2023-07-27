UFO Hearing Full Video: Is US Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft? Whistleblower Speaks Before Congress

UFO Hearing: Is US Secretly Holding Alien Spacecraft? Whistleblower Speaks Before Congress | Freepik

Washington: The US is concealing a longstanding programme that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims. Retired Maj. David Grusch's highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress' latest foray into the world of UAPs - or "unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the US government uses instead of UFOs.

UFO Hearing Full Video

More details from the hearing

"I am asking Congress to hold our government to this standard and thoroughly investigate these claims," Grusch said in the hearing held by the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee. He further added, "But as I stand here under oath now I am speaking to the facts as I have been told." Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs.

Lawmakers expressed a desire to talk with Grusch and other officials behind closed doors to learn more.

Netizens react

Soon after people were informed about the case revolving around aliens, they couldn't stop expressing themselves on the internet. Hilarious memes and messages surfaced on social media as netizens reacted to the UFO hearing in the US.

Check reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

