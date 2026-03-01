Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Airstrike: Iran Forms Interim Leadership Council, Declares 40-Day Mourning | X

Tehran, March 1: Iran has formed a temporary leadership council and announced 40-day mourning after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in an airstrike carried out by joint forces of the United States and Israel on Saturday. Khamenei's death has put an end to the 37 years old leadership and has created major political turmoil in the country. Top security officials were also killed along with Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

Who Is Running Iran Now?

As per reports from Al-Jazeera, a three-member transitional council has been formed to manage the country's affairs until a new Supreme Leader is chosen.

The members of the council are:

1. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran

2. Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Chief Justice

3, Alireza Arafi, senior cleric and member of the Guardian Council

Arafi was confirmed to the temporary council by the Expediency Council which is an important body that resolves disputes within Iran's political system.

What Does Iran's Constitution Say?

Under Article 111 of Iran's Constitution, this temporary council will govern the country until a new Supreme Leader is selected.

The decision will be made by the Assembly of Experts which is an 88-member religious body. The Constitution says this panel must choose a new leader "as soon as possible."

What Happens Next?

The three-member council will now manage the government duties in Iran. However, the key decision of choosing the next Supreme Leader will be taken by the Assembly of Experts.

The coming days would be crucial for Iran and it's political future as the country prepares for leadership change during a period of high regional tensions.