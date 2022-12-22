Ali Ahmed Aslam, the Pakistan-born chef who invented 'Chicken Tikka Masala' passes away at 77

Ali Ahmed Aslam, the chef who invented 'Chicken Tikka Masala' passes away at 77 | Sourced via Twitter

Foodies who enjoy non-vegetarian dishes have a different respect and regard for chicken altogether. Did you know who created the first-ever yummy and mouth-watering 'Chicken Tikka Masala' that you probably can't skip from a meal menu? A chef from Glasgow, Scotland, Ali Ahmed Aslam is believed to have invented Britain’s favourite curry, the 'Chicken Tikka Masala.' The "Super Ali" is no more as he breathed his last on Monday.

The Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow that Ali Ahmed Aslam owned made the announcement of his sad demise and it marked a 48-hour mourning period by keeping the door of the eatery shut. "Our founder, father, grandfather and friend, Ali Ahmed Aslam has sadly passed away this afternoon," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the funeral of Ali was held at Glasgow Central Mosque which was attended by restaurant staff as well as the public.

As per reports, the chef behind the curation of the much-loved chicken recipe was born in Pakistan and later moved with his family to Glasgow. The opening of Shish Mahal in Glasgow’s west end came during the days of 1964.