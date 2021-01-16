Norway: 23 seniors die soon after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, probe launched

At least 23 elderly people have died soon after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Norway, prompting the Norwegian officials to launch a probe and adjust their advice on who gets the jab.

Norway has reported 23 deaths in connection with the vaccination. All the deaths have occurred in frail, elderly patients in nursing homes. All are over 80 years old and some of them over 90, Norwegian media NRK reported.

Norway launched a mass vaccination campaign at the end of December, with the very oldest citizens and residents of nursing homes being offered vaccination first, including those over the age of 85.