Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger win 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
A Nobel medal | AP
This year’s Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

The 2022 prize in Physics has been awarded “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

Laureate John Clauser built an apparatus that emitted two entangled photons at a time, each towards a filter that tested their polarisation. The result was a clear violation of a Bell inequality and agreed with the predictions of quantum mechanics.

Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo wins Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on human evolution
Laureate Alain Aspect developed a setup to close an important loophole. He was able to switch the measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source, so the setting that existed when they were emitted could not affect the result.

Laureate Anton Zeilinger researched entangled quantum states. His research group has demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to one at a distance.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

