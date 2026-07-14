Airline Pilot Skywrites 'I'm Bored' During Test Flight Over England-Wales Border, Flight Path Goes Viral

A Ravenair pilot traced "I'm bored" in the sky during a routine test flight over the England-Wales border | X

Wales Border, July 14, 2026: A pilot flying a routine test flight wrote “I’m bored” in the sky over the Dee estuary on the England-Wales border, with the message later spotted on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

According to the website, the Ravenair aircraft departed Liverpool at 11.25 am on Saturday and completed a two-hour flight over the Wirral, Cheshire, north Wales and the Dee estuary. The pilot spent about 20 minutes tracing the seven-letter phrase in tight, angular loops over the water between Talacre and Greenfield, The Guardian reported.

The message was created at an altitude of around 335 metres (1,100 ft) and at speeds of just under 100 knots, Flightradar24 data showed.

“I’ve never seen a pilot saying he’s bored by writing it in the sky,” said Aaron Rheins, a flight-tracking blogger on TikTok.

Liverpool ✈️ pilot, test flight, I'm bored . Makes me laugh 😂 https://t.co/fYOt6qSuUk — Margaret (@Margare62438440) July 14, 2026

Test Flight After Repairs

Ravenair said the pilot, a flying instructor in his 20s, was carrying out a test flight in a Piper Tomahawk after a part on the aircraft had been replaced.

Operations manager Wayne Barrett said the pilot was unlikely to face any consequences for the unauthorised route and praised his flying skills.

Speaking to the BBC, he said, “I think the pilot was literally a bit bored, as it was just a test flight. Mind you, it was pretty skilful flying.”

He added, “He’s not in trouble, but we have had a lot of attention from it. The plane is now safely back in the hangar and the pilot is on his day off.”

Pilot Remained Focused

Barrett confirmed the flight was required to test a replaced cylinder on the aircraft.

“I think the part was a cylinder that needed replacing. So when this happens, we take the plane up for a test run to make sure everything is OK, which it was,” he said.

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Despite the skywritten message, Barrett said the pilot had to remain fully focused throughout the manoeuvre.

“He was a bit bored, but he probably had to concentrate a lot in the end to spell out the words, so he was probably anything but.”

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