US Pilot Flies Cessna For Over 5 Hours To Air Paint Giant USA Map In Ohio Skies Ahead Of America's 250th Anniversary

A pilot in Ohio has captured the imagination of aviation enthusiasts after spending more than five hours flying a carefully planned route that traced a giant map of the United States and the words "USA 250" across the sky.

The remarkable flight took place on July 3 and was tracked live on Flightradar24, allowing thousands of people to watch the artwork appear in real time. The aerial tribute comes ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary of independence, which will be celebrated in 2026.

The route featured impressive details, including outlines resembling the Great Lakes, Florida's panhandle and the edges of Texas, making the giant sketch instantly recognisable.

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Precision flying draws widespread praise

The artwork was created using a 1981 Cessna R182 Skylane RG. Flight tracking data suggests the aircraft flew from locations including Bowling Green and Norwalk-Huron County Airport in Ohio while following an extraordinarily precise flight path.

Although the pilot's identity has not been officially confirmed, aviation enthusiasts have speculated that it may have been Eric Genier of Ohio Flight Center. Neither the pilot nor the flight school has publicly confirmed the claim.

The intricate route quickly went viral online, with aviation fans praising the pilot's planning, navigation skills and patience required to maintain such an accurate pattern over several hours.

A unique tribute ahead of a historic milestone

The flight has been widely described as a creative salute to the nation's upcoming semiquincentennial celebrations. Fox News called it a striking aerial tribute, while social media users admired the blend of aviation, artistry and patriotism.

As screenshots of the completed flight path spread across the internet, many called it one of the most memorable examples of GPS-based "sky art" in recent years. Whether created by a professional flight instructor or another skilled aviator, the five-hour journey transformed an ordinary flight into a symbolic celebration that united people through a shared appreciation for aviation and national pride.