 Ahead Of Vijaya Dashami, PM Modi Witnesses Spectacular 'Lao Ramayana' Performance In Laos; Watch Video
"Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!" PM Modi's post read.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi shared glimpses from the memorable episode of Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram he witnessed in Lao PDR | X | @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi, who arrived in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits to strengthen engagement with countries part of the grouping, shared a video showing him watching Ramayana enacted on the stage.

"Some glimpses from the memorable episode of Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram I witnessed in Lao PDR," posted PM Modi.

PM Modi also proposed ten suggestions to further deepen India’s friendship with ASEAN.

"The India-ASEAN Summit was a productive one. We discussed how to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. We look forward to deepening trade ties, cultural linkages and cooperation in technology, connectivity and other such sectors," PM Modi said in another post.

Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit, PM Modi noted that India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over USD 130 billion in the past decade and announced a review of the trade in goods agreement to harness the greater economic potential of the partnership.

"I believe that the 21st century - the Asian century - is the century of India and ASEAN nations," the Prime Minister said while addressing the leaders of the ASEAN nations that include Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos and Singapore.

