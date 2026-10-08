Age Is Just A Number! 61-Year-Old DonnaJean Wilde Holds Plank For Five Hours, Sets Female World Record | VIDEO

DonnaJean Wilde completed a five-hour plank challenge at the Huntsman World Senior Games, earning a female world record | AI Generated File Image

A 61-year-old woman has achieved a remarkable feat by holding a plank position for five consecutive hours at the Huntsman World Senior Games. DonnaJean Wilde set a world record for the longest female abdominal plank, drawing widespread attention for her endurance and determination.

A video of her record-breaking attempt has gone viral on social media, with viewers praising her achievement while some questioned whether she maintained the correct plank position throughout the challenge.

DonnaJean Wilde Sets Five-Hour Plank World Record

The official Instagram account of the Huntsman World Senior Games shared a video of Wilde’s achievement, announcing her record-breaking performance.

61 yaşında dünya rekorunun sahibi oldu! 61 yaşındaki DonnaJean Wilde, 5 saat plank yaparak kadınlar kategorisinde dünya rekoru kırdı. https://t.co/4jfnT30ttE — Aykırı (@aykiri) October 7, 2026

“At age 61, DonnaJean Wilde breaks the WORLD RECORD for the longest female abdominal plank with the time of 5 hours,” the caption read.

The video shows Wilde maintaining the plank position as she approaches the five-hour mark. Despite the physical demands of the exercise, she continues holding the position until completing the challenge.

Planking requires considerable muscular endurance, particularly in the abdominal and core muscles. Maintaining the position for several hours makes the achievement especially demanding.

Wilde’s age has also attracted attention, with social media users expressing amazement at her ability to sustain the exercise for such an extended period.

Social Media Users React to Record-Breaking Feat

The video prompted numerous reactions on Instagram, with many users praising Wilde’s strength and determination.

“Can feel the soreness through the screen,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “This was incredible!” while a third reacted, “My jaw is on the floor.”

Several viewers compared Wilde’s achievement with their own experiences of performing planks.

“That’s how I feel when I do 30 seconds,” one user joked.

Another admitted, “I’m happy with my 1-minute time.”

For some, the video provided motivation to improve their fitness routines.

“Because of this woman, I’m going to change my plank time from 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds. This was the motivation I needed,” another Instagram user wrote.

Some Viewers Question Wilde’s Plank Technique

While many celebrated Wilde’s achievement, others raised concerns about whether she maintained proper form during the record attempt.

“Five hours is insane. But the hard part of a plank is keeping the back straight and using your core to do so. She’s just resting her weight on her elbows,” one user commented.

Another questioned the final moments of the attempt, writing, “Amazing, great job, but not a proper plank. She touched at the end before the five-hour mark.”

Despite the criticism, several viewers remained impressed by the physical demands of the challenge.

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“My back hurts for her,” one person remarked.

The video continues to attract attention for Wilde’s extraordinary endurance, with reactions ranging from admiration and disbelief to discussions about proper plank technique.

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