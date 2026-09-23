6-Year-Old Chinese Girl Sets Women's Rubik's Cube World Record With 4.27-Second Average | X - inthegear

A six-year-old Chinese girl has set a women’s world record in speedcubing, solving Rubik’s Cubes in an average time of just over four seconds per cube.

Lian Yunzhi first broke the record earlier this month at a World Cube Association-certified competition in Wuhan, central China, where she recorded an average time of 4.52 seconds.

A six-year-old Chinese girl has set a new women's world record by solving Rubik’s cubes at an average pace of just over four seconds per cube. pic.twitter.com/MWnZEVAszp — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2026

She improved the record to 4.27 seconds at another competition in Guangzhou, southern China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. According to CCTV, Lian is the only female speedcuber to record an average time below 4.5 seconds.

The World Cube Association lists her as the record holder for the fastest women’s average time in solving the 3x3x3 cube.

3.54-Second Solve In Wuhan

Wearing a red hairband with a bow, Lian appeared focused as her fingers moved rapidly during the Wuhan competition. She smiled and clapped after completing one attempt in about 3.54 seconds.

Lian first attempted to solve a Rubik’s Cube when she was four years old and initially took 90 seconds to complete it, CCTV reported. She had earlier been reluctant to compete but gradually began enjoying the results and recognition.

“She was an introverted kid. Now, she is very confident wherever she goes,” her mother Lin Yangxi was quoted as saying.

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More Than 1,300 Solving Formulas

Lian has mastered more than 1,300 formulas for solving the cube, according to CCTV. She has recently been training for about two to three hours every day.

Training With Top Coaches

Her parents have also taken her to Shanghai to train under top coaches as she continues to develop her speedcubing skills.